Glenview Trust Co Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. MWA Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 7,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 158,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BDX alerts: Sign Up

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $154.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business's 50 day moving average price is $149.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.89. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.Becton, Dickinson and Company's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,188 shares of company stock valued at $765,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Becton, Dickinson and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Becton, Dickinson and Company wasn't on the list.

While Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here