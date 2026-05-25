Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,097 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $17,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,934,514.36. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at $474,700. This represents a 72.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $2,508,416. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $316.47 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $234.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $183.00 and a 12 month high of $316.81.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is 38.76%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

See Also

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