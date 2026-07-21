Glenview Trust Co Purchases 3,418 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,268 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,329,262 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $13,724,045,000 after acquiring an additional 659,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,330,080 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $6,090,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,285 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Union Pacific by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $4,658,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,360,668 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $3,552,550,000 after acquiring an additional 296,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,636,050 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,922,971,000 after purchasing an additional 602,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $296.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $303.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company's 50 day moving average is $272.58 and its 200 day moving average is $256.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.Union Pacific's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $305.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $299.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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