Glenview Trust Co Purchases 5,935 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,207 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.6% of Glenview Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Mastercard were worth $100,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $45,181,341,000 after acquiring an additional 955,533 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $494,110,000 after acquiring an additional 768,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,885,944,000 after acquiring an additional 629,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,353,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $498.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $480.50 and a one year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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