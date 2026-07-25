Glenview Trust Co Sells 3,470 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.3% of Glenview Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Broadcom were worth $147,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after buying an additional 5,040,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,396,634,000 after buying an additional 1,548,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $29,607,500,000 after buying an additional 2,491,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,252,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $381.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.61 and a 1-year high of $495.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $397.42 and its 200-day moving average is $366.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Article Title

Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Article Title

Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Article Title

TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Article Title

Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Article Title

Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Article Title

Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One headline noted a “large increase” in short interest in Broadcom during July, but the reported figures showed zero shares short, so this appears to be a data anomaly rather than a meaningful bearish signal. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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