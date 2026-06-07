Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,900 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $17,663,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.32% of CommVault Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 188.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at CommVault Systems

In other news, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 1,065 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $112,719.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,413.04. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 19,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $2,046,084.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 315,377 shares in the company, valued at $33,269,119.73. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,415 shares of company stock worth $7,369,811. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

CommVault Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Robbins LLP, Hagens Berman, DJS Law Group, and others, issued fresh reminders and “opportunity to lead” notices about the ongoing CVLT securities fraud class action, keeping legal risk front and center for investors. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Robbins LLP, Hagens Berman, DJS Law Group, and others, issued fresh reminders and “opportunity to lead” notices about the ongoing CVLT securities fraud class action, keeping legal risk front and center for investors. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits reference allegations that Commvault’s Q3 2026 results exposed inconsistencies with its prior growth story and followed a sharp one-day share-price drop in January, which may reinforce concerns about disclosure quality and drive selling pressure. Article Title

The lawsuits reference allegations that Commvault’s Q3 2026 results exposed inconsistencies with its prior growth story and followed a sharp one-day share-price drop in January, which may reinforce concerns about disclosure quality and drive selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: One item noted that brokerages still show a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” suggesting analysts have not broadly turned bearish despite the litigation headlines. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CommVault Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 0.82. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $200.68. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.27.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $306.71 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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