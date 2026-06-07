Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $33.04 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,284 shares of the bank's stock after selling 16,919 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial accounts for approximately 2.0% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.35% of Wintrust Financial worth $33,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company's stock.

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Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $152.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.87 and a 200-day moving average of $144.19. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $162.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $707.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Wintrust Financial's payout ratio is 18.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WTFC. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $188.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $168.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WTFC

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $454,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,895.85. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,425,546.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 179,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,759,324.20. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,099 shares of company stock worth $1,954,386. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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