Global Assets Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 923.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,785 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 16,047 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Netflix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $373.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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