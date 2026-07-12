Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,503 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,502,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $82.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.Fidelity National Information Services's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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