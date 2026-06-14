Global Endowment Management LP Has $19.93 Million Stake in TXO Partners LP $TXO

Global Endowment Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO - Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,868,298 shares of the company's stock after selling 817,719 shares during the period. TXO Partners accounts for approximately 2.5% of Global Endowment Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 3.41% of TXO Partners worth $19,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in TXO Partners during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in TXO Partners by 33.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TXO Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 311,151 shares of the company's stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in TXO Partners by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXO shares. Weiss Ratings cut TXO Partners from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TXO Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of TXO Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TXO Partners from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXO Partners

TXO Partners Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:TXO opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.06. TXO Partners LP has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $28.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.71 million. TXO Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TXO Partners LP will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from TXO Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. TXO Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.26%.

Insider Transactions at TXO Partners

In related news, Director Bob R. Simpson purchased 369,153 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $5,134,918.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,190,000. This represents a 4.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,260,000 shares of company stock worth $29,816,717 over the last 90 days.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development and production of unconventional resource plays in the United States. The firm holds working interests in producing and non-producing acreage, primarily targeting liquids-rich areas to optimize cash flow generation and capital efficiency. Its core business involves identifying under-developed assets, engineering cost-effective drilling programs and applying advanced completion techniques to enhance well performance.

The company’s operations are concentrated in key domestic basins, where horizontal drilling and multi-stage fracturing have unlocked significant reserves.

Further Reading

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