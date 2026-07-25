Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL Holdings Trimmed by Helix Partners Management LP

Helix Partners Management LP decreased its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021,832 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 578,168 shares during the quarter. Global Net Lease accounts for about 7.6% of Helix Partners Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Helix Partners Management LP owned 1.43% of Global Net Lease worth $28,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global Net Lease alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,383,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 4,343,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,902 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,169,478 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,768,000 after buying an additional 238,217 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,151,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,246,000 after acquiring an additional 397,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,810 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 138,931 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.02. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.37 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 8.72%.Global Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.840 EPS.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. Global Net Lease's dividend payout ratio is -190.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Huntington initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Global Net Lease from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Global Net Lease from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on GNL

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease NYSE: GNL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company's business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease's portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Global Net Lease, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Global Net Lease wasn't on the list.

While Global Net Lease currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here