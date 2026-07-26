Global Payments Inc. $GPN is Callodine Capital Management LP's 6th Largest Position

Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,331 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 272,351 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up about 4.0% of Callodine Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Callodine Capital Management LP owned about 0.31% of Global Payments worth $57,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $2,911,939,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,615,577 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $781,728,000 after purchasing an additional 205,880 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,892 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $345,524,000 after purchasing an additional 523,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,014,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,675,925 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $207,117,000 after purchasing an additional 45,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company's stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 4.0%

GPN stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Global Payments's revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Global Payments's payout ratio is -49.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna set a $111.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.46.

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Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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