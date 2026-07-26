Global Payments Inc. $GPN Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634,962 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 203,855 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.60% of Global Payments worth $110,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.16 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio is currently -49.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens set a $80.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Global Payments from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.46.

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Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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