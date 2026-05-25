Global Payments Inc. $GPN Shares Sold by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 92,899 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Global Payments were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Global Payments by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,281,476 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $189,545,000 after buying an additional 1,206,807 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Global Payments by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,207,277 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $93,443,000 after buying an additional 651,671 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Global Payments by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,019,788 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $84,724,000 after buying an additional 570,413 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,892 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $345,524,000 after purchasing an additional 523,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,349,876 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $610,633,000 after purchasing an additional 499,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company's stock.

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Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $73.27 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.45 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $84.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Key Stories Impacting Global Payments

Here are the key news stories impacting Global Payments this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $3.49 from $3.55 and its Q3 2026 estimate to $3.66 from $3.69, which may pressure sentiment around near-term earnings. Global Payments estimate update

Zacks Research trimmed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $3.49 from $3.55 and its Q3 2026 estimate to $3.66 from $3.69, which may pressure sentiment around near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: The firm also cut its Q1 2027 EPS forecast to $3.40 from $3.47 and lowered FY2028 earnings expectations to $19.00 from $19.26, adding to a cautious near-term view. Global Payments estimate update

The firm also cut its Q1 2027 EPS forecast to $3.40 from $3.47 and lowered FY2028 earnings expectations to $19.00 from $19.26, adding to a cautious near-term view. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research reiterated a Hold rating, signaling limited conviction despite the recent estimate changes. Global Payments analyst note

Zacks Research reiterated a rating, signaling limited conviction despite the recent estimate changes. Positive Sentiment: Some longer-dated forecasts improved, including FY2027 EPS to $16.43 from $16.24, Q3 2027 EPS to $4.37 from $4.30, Q4 2027 EPS to $4.51 from $4.32, and Q4 2026 EPS to $3.74 from $3.72, suggesting better earnings power later in the cycle. Global Payments estimate update

Some longer-dated forecasts improved, including FY2027 EPS to $16.43 from $16.24, Q3 2027 EPS to $4.37 from $4.30, Q4 2027 EPS to $4.51 from $4.32, and Q4 2026 EPS to $3.74 from $3.72, suggesting better earnings power later in the cycle. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article highlighted broader S&P 500 payment-trend themes that could support the stock, but it did not present a direct company-specific catalyst. Payment trends article

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

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