Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 26,507 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,602 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 26,507 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $169.25.

View Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $165.82. The company's 50 day moving average is $156.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.44.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $1.19 versus about $1.02 expected and revenue of $14.32 billion versus roughly $14.0 billion estimated, showing resilient demand at its off-price banners. TJX Reports Q1 FY27 Results

TJX beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $1.19 versus about $1.02 expected and revenue of $14.32 billion versus roughly $14.0 billion estimated, showing resilient demand at its off-price banners. Positive Sentiment: Comparable sales rose 6%, pretax margin improved to 12.0%, and management said traffic remained strong across its retail banners, suggesting the company is taking share from more cautious shoppers. Reuters TJX raises annual sales, profit forecasts

Comparable sales rose 6%, pretax margin improved to 12.0%, and management said traffic remained strong across its retail banners, suggesting the company is taking share from more cautious shoppers. Positive Sentiment: TJX raised its FY27 outlook for comparable sales, pretax margin, EPS, and buybacks, increasing its share repurchase target to $2.75 billion-$3.0 billion, which supports the stock’s bullish reaction. TJX Stock Is Rising. Why Investors Are Shrugging Off Cautious Guidance.

TJX raised its FY27 outlook for comparable sales, pretax margin, EPS, and buybacks, increasing its share repurchase target to $2.75 billion-$3.0 billion, which supports the stock’s bullish reaction. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s second-quarter EPS outlook of $1.15-$1.17 is slightly below the consensus estimate, but investors appear to be focusing more on the strong quarter and upbeat full-year commentary than on the near-term caution.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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