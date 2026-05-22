Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 2,667 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 220.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after acquiring an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,510,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,861,445,000 after acquiring an additional 385,502 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $765,632,000 after acquiring an additional 340,518 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported ASML’s CEO expects chip supply to remain tight as AI, satellite, and robotics demand outpaces industry capacity, reinforcing a favorable long-term demand outlook for ASML’s lithography tools. Article Title

Reuters reported ASML’s CEO expects chip supply to remain tight as AI, satellite, and robotics demand outpaces industry capacity, reinforcing a favorable long-term demand outlook for ASML’s lithography tools. Positive Sentiment: UBS named ASML its top semiconductor pick in Europe, raising its price target and lifting earnings estimates, which supports the stock’s recent strength. Article Title

UBS named ASML its top semiconductor pick in Europe, raising its price target and lifting earnings estimates, which supports the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Another UBS note said ASML offers an attractive risk/reward setup in European semiconductors, while Goldman Sachs also reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target, adding to bullish analyst momentum. Article Title

Another UBS note said ASML offers an attractive risk/reward setup in European semiconductors, while Goldman Sachs also reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target, adding to bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Technical coverage highlighted ASML breaking above key resistance and flashing a golden cross-style signal, which traders may view as confirmation of a short-term uptrend. Article Title

Technical coverage highlighted ASML breaking above key resistance and flashing a golden cross-style signal, which traders may view as confirmation of a short-term uptrend. Neutral Sentiment: ASML was also described as a key AI “pick-and-shovel” stock and a top holding for billionaire investor Ken Fisher, reinforcing its strategic importance in the AI buildout. Article Title

ASML was also described as a key AI “pick-and-shovel” stock and a top holding for billionaire investor Ken Fisher, reinforcing its strategic importance in the AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s partnership with Tata Electronics to supply lithography technology for India’s first commercial chip fab expands ASML’s long-term growth footprint, though the near-term financial impact is still uncertain. Article Title

ASML Trading Up 2.7%

ASML opened at $1,592.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,603.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,428.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,295.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,750.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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