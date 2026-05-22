Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 4,181 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,183 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in American Express by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express announced a strategic partnership with Fanatics that includes a co-branded Fanatics American Express card, exclusive fan experiences, and broader payment acceptance across select Fanatics channels, which could help drive new card acquisitions and spending volume. Article Title

American Express announced a strategic partnership with Fanatics that includes a co-branded Fanatics American Express card, exclusive fan experiences, and broader payment acceptance across select Fanatics channels, which could help drive new card acquisitions and spending volume. Positive Sentiment: AmEx expanded its sports-commerce strategy with Fanatics through a rewards integration and new card offering, reinforcing its premium brand and loyalty ecosystem. Article Title

AmEx expanded its sports-commerce strategy with Fanatics through a rewards integration and new card offering, reinforcing its premium brand and loyalty ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Multiple commentary pieces pointed to American Express as one of Warren Buffett’s favorite long-term holdings, which can support investor confidence in AXP’s durable business model and valuation. Article Title

Multiple commentary pieces pointed to American Express as one of Warren Buffett’s favorite long-term holdings, which can support investor confidence in AXP’s durable business model and valuation. Positive Sentiment: American Express and Main Street America awarded more than $10 million in grants to over 500 small businesses, underscoring the company’s ongoing support for Main Street merchants and small-business relationships. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $309.93 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $311.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.89. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $281.46 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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