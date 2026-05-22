Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 9,803 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,216 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,789,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,071 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,516,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,215 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,087,878,000 after purchasing an additional 234,649 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,426,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,791,264,000 after purchasing an additional 302,733 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,570,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,148 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Argus cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 49,904 shares of company stock worth $9,528,159 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $186.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.24 and a 200 day moving average of $210.64. The company has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.98 and a 12-month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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