Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 60,544 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 205.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to roll out Claude Enterprise across its global operations, giving more than 30,000 employees access to AI tools aimed at speeding up drug discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercial work. Article: Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Strategic Agreement with Anthropic

Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to roll out Claude Enterprise across its global operations, giving more than 30,000 employees access to AI tools aimed at speeding up drug discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercial work. Positive Sentiment: The company said it will unveil new data at ASCO 2026, highlighting the strength of its oncology portfolio and next-generation pipeline, which could reinforce confidence in future cancer-drug growth. Article: Bristol Myers Squibb to Unveil New Data at ASCO 2026

The company said it will unveil new data at ASCO 2026, highlighting the strength of its oncology portfolio and next-generation pipeline, which could reinforce confidence in future cancer-drug growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary continues to center on the balance between Bristol Myers Squibb’s pipeline potential and patent-expiration risks, keeping investor sentiment tied to upcoming data readouts and execution. Article: How The Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Story Is Shifting Around Pipeline Hopes And Patent Risks

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of BMY opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business's fifty day moving average price is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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