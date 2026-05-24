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Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Written by MarketBeat
May 24, 2026
Ross Stores logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its Ross Stores stake by 778.8% in the fourth quarter, ending with 10,906 shares worth about $1.97 million.
  • Ross Stores reported a strong first quarter, with EPS of $2.02 and revenue of $6.01 billion, both ahead of expectations. Same-store sales jumped 17% year over year and revenue rose 20.6%.
  • Following the earnings beat, Ross raised full-year guidance to $7.50-$7.74 EPS and a 6%-7% comparable-sales increase. Analysts responded by lifting price targets, with several firms maintaining bullish ratings.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 778.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,906 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,309 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 3,399 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Composition Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Ross Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Ross Stores this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $290.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Up 8.1%

Ross Stores stock opened at $234.81 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.49 and a fifty-two week high of $235.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,174,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 104,648 shares in the company, valued at $22,331,883.20. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total transaction of $400,897.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $460,147.67. This trade represents a 46.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 25,756 shares of company stock worth $5,521,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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