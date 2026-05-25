Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,014.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $880.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,012.43.

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Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total transaction of $11,731,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,702,712.76. This represents a 46.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,062,179.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,735,477.60. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,146 shares of company stock worth $37,667,478. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $946.90 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.04 and a 12 month high of $1,085.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $837.17 and a 200-day moving average of $562.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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