Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $10.21 Million Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,080 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock worth $26,200,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,858,003 shares of the company's stock worth $11,083,296,000 after acquiring an additional 923,278 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 15.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,094,276 shares of the company's stock worth $2,592,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,198 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,051,787 shares of the company's stock worth $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 770,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 5.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,721,843 shares of the company's stock worth $1,772,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,760 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.53.

Read Our Latest Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $81.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.66.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $15,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 78,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,166,429.50. The trade was a 71.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,383.25. This represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 786,726 shares of company stock worth $62,547,977. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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