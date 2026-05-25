Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 1,677.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in InterDigital by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,230,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,852,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company's stock.

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InterDigital Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $260.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.50. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $205.78 and a one year high of $412.60. The stock's 50-day moving average is $320.24 and its 200-day moving average is $336.21.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.InterDigital's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDCC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDCC

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.21, for a total transaction of $2,089,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,808.69. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total value of $469,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 72,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,698,271.70. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,167. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

See Also

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