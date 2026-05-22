Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $4.49 Million Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,731 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,933 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $1,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of HOOD opened at $75.92 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.29. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $26,186,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,186,250. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $4,946,205.18. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 493,343 shares of company stock valued at $35,864,569 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

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Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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