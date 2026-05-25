Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 11,084 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 2,468.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,533 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

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Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC stock opened at $105.04 on Monday. Encompass Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.77 and a twelve month high of $127.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 target price on Encompass Health in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHC

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,382.80. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,277,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 89,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,557,775. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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