Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,351 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $300.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $228.01 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.31 and a 200 day moving average of $305.42.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key GE Aerospace News

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About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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