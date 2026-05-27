Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 559.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,652,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,816,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNDK shares. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price target on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sandisk from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandisk has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,207.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $1,589.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,018.35 and a 200-day moving average of $617.71. The company has a market capitalization of $235.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 4.82. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $1,641.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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