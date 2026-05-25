Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 237.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $204.50 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $155.44 and a one year high of $208.28. The stock's fifty day moving average is $196.17 and its 200 day moving average is $191.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is 61.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $205.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Further Reading

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