Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $57,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,320 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $417.26 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 382.81, a P/E/G ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla rolled out Full Self-Driving in China, marking a long-awaited expansion into a key market and reinforcing the company’s push to be valued as an AI/autonomy leader, not just an automaker. Article Title

Tesla rolled out Full Self-Driving in China, marking a long-awaited expansion into a key market and reinforcing the company’s push to be valued as an AI/autonomy leader, not just an automaker. Positive Sentiment: China approval for FSD could improve Tesla’s competitive position versus local EV rivals that already offer advanced driver-assistance systems, helping support sentiment around Tesla’s software and robotaxi ambitions. Article Title

China approval for FSD could improve Tesla’s competitive position versus local EV rivals that already offer advanced driver-assistance systems, helping support sentiment around Tesla’s software and robotaxi ambitions. Positive Sentiment: Additional reports say Tesla is expanding FSD into Europe as well, including Lithuania, which suggests the company is steadily broadening its global autonomy footprint. Article Title

Additional reports say Tesla is expanding FSD into Europe as well, including Lithuania, which suggests the company is steadily broadening its global autonomy footprint. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on Elon Musk’s broader empire, including SpaceX’s IPO filing and Tesla’s ownership stake in SpaceX; these stories may matter for investor attention, but they are indirect drivers of TSLA’s operating outlook. Article Title

Several articles focused on Elon Musk’s broader empire, including SpaceX’s IPO filing and Tesla’s ownership stake in SpaceX; these stories may matter for investor attention, but they are indirect drivers of TSLA’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing concerns about Tesla’s high valuation, price increases on the Model Y, and the risk that a SpaceX IPO could pull some investor capital away from TSLA. Article Title

Some coverage noted ongoing concerns about Tesla’s high valuation, price increases on the Model Y, and the risk that a SpaceX IPO could pull some investor capital away from TSLA. Negative Sentiment: Other headlines highlighted criticism of Tesla’s Cybertruck and debate over whether robotaxi and AI optimism is running ahead of fundamentals, which can add pressure to sentiment. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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