Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,537 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company's stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

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Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $302.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,043.97 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $322.83. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $206.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,342,949. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $3,088,328.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 190,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,502,176.85. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 525,271 shares of company stock valued at $99,167,479. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

More Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report).

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