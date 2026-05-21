Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $731.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's 50-day moving average price is $498.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.87. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $818.67. The stock has a market cap of $825.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $518.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here