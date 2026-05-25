Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 493.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,684 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,084,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $214.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $233.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.81. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. The firm's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, General Counsel Boaz Tal sold 5,100 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.39, for a total transaction of $1,016,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 80,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,101,540.06. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.55, for a total transaction of $978,975.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 37,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,193,368.10. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 666,935 shares of company stock valued at $123,541,848.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial raised their target price on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $182.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Nebius Group

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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