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Global Ship Lease, Inc. $GSL Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Global Ship Lease logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Punch & Associates Investment Management cut its stake in Global Ship Lease by 26.1% in the first quarter, selling 253,717 shares and leaving it with 718,073 shares worth about $26.7 million.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but bullish overall, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50; Jefferies set a $45 target while Zacks issued a rare “strong sell.”
  • Global Ship Lease reported strong quarterly results, beating earnings and revenue estimates with $2.56 EPS and $198.08 million in revenue, while also paying a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per share, implying a 5.7% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL - Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,073 shares of the shipping company's stock after selling 253,717 shares during the period. Global Ship Lease accounts for 1.5% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.00% of Global Ship Lease worth $26,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,650 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,673 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.16. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 50.01% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $198.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.87 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Global Ship Lease's payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Global Ship Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Ship Lease NYSE: GSL is a Bermuda-based containership charter owner focused on acquiring, owning and leasing modern, fuel-efficient vessels to major liner operators. Founded in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange the same year, the company’s fleet primarily comprises post-Panamax containerships designed to serve the high-volume Asia–Europe and transpacific shipping lanes. By specializing in long-term charter agreements, Global Ship Lease aims to maintain stable revenue streams and minimize spot-market volatility.

The company’s business model centers on negotiating multi-year time charters with leading global shipping lines.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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