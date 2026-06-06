Globe Life Inc. $GL is Nuance Investments LLC's 10th Largest Position

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,637 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,581 shares during the period. Globe Life accounts for 3.6% of Nuance Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.29% of Globe Life worth $32,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,263 shares of the company's stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 29,256 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 998,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52,523 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 909.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,866 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,348,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,449,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore set a $157.00 price target on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Texas Capital raised Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GL

Globe Life Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of GL stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $159.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business's fifty day moving average is $150.46 and its 200-day moving average is $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.The business's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 7,936 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,242,698.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,907,168.64. This trade represents a 13.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 4,663 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $717,542.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,994,439.88. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,929 shares of company stock valued at $16,382,450. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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