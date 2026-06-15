Globe Life Inc. $GL Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,247 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 355,399 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.80% of Globe Life worth $200,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 998,506 shares of the company's stock worth $142,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52,523 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 909.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,746 shares of the company's stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,866 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $7,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Globe Life by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,947 shares of the company's stock worth $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Texas Capital raised shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore set a $157.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "moderate buy" rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Globe Life

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $3,133,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,853.60. This represents a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 15,637 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $2,402,625.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,965,722.75. This trade represents a 25.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 105,929 shares of company stock valued at $16,382,450 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL opened at $166.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.73 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.60. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.Globe Life's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

See Also

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