Globe Life Inc. $GL Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,287 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.10% of Globe Life worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 316 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $173.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.47. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.85 and a twelve month high of $191.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.99.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 19.58%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.76%.

Key Stories Impacting Globe Life

Here are the key news stories impacting Globe Life this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed its price target only modestly to $190 from $192 and kept an outperform rating, implying roughly 9% upside from recent levels. Benzinga article

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed its price target only modestly to $190 from $192 and kept an rating, implying roughly 9% upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also reiterated a bullish view, forecasting strong price appreciation for Globe Life (GL) . American Banking News article

TD Cowen also reiterated a bullish view, forecasting strong price appreciation for . Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 net operating EPS guidance to $15.55-$15.95 and lifted share repurchases to $670 million-$700 million , signaling confidence in future earnings and capital returns. Seeking Alpha article

Management raised its 2026 net operating EPS guidance to and lifted share repurchases to , signaling confidence in future earnings and capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: Globe Life’s Q2 revenue came in roughly in line with expectations, and underwriting income remained strong, showing the core business is still performing acceptably despite some headwinds. Reuters article

Globe Life’s Q2 revenue came in roughly in line with expectations, and underwriting income remained strong, showing the core business is still performing acceptably despite some headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Q2 earnings of $3.61 per share missed the consensus estimate of $3.67, and several reports pointed to softer sales and rising expenses as reasons for investor concern. MSN article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Globe Life from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $181.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 4,663 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $717,542.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,994,439.88. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $3,133,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,463,853.60. This represents a 27.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,187 shares of company stock worth $14,299,874. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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