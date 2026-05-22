Globe Life Inc. $GL Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,235 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.09% of Globe Life worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Globe Life by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its stake in Globe Life by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 1,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company's stock.

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Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $156.45 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $146.93 and its 200-day moving average is $141.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $157.92.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "moderate buy" rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $173.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GL

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley sold 712 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $101,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,422.20. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 4,663 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $717,542.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 58,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,994,439.88. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,550 shares of company stock valued at $16,140,745. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report).

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