Globeflex Capital L P Buys 268,105 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. $TBLA

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA - Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,907,015 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 268,105 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.78% of Taboola.com worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Taboola.com by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Taboola.com by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,827 shares of the company's stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the company's stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the company's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Taboola.com

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 12,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $52,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,039,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,374,433.60. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taboola.com from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taboola.com

Taboola.com Trading Down 3.7%

TBLA opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.21. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.64%.The company had revenue of $466.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com NASDAQ: TBLA operates a leading content discovery platform that connects advertisers with premium publishers through native advertising and personalized recommendations. The company’s technology analyzes user behavior and contextual information to deliver promoted content, video, and product recommendations to audiences across a network of thousands of websites and mobile apps. By leveraging machine learning and big data, Taboola helps publishers generate incremental revenue while enabling advertisers to reach engaged users at scale.

Taboola’s suite of products includes feed placements, video recommendations, and sponsored content units designed to blend seamlessly with editorial pages.

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