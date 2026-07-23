Globeflex Capital L P Buys 28,784 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,145 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,784 shares during the period. ANI Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.0% of Globeflex Capital L P's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.38% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,992,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2,785.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 286,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 276,233 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 257,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 200,998 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 589,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $54,032,000 after buying an additional 185,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 780.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $15,157,000 after buying an additional 170,206 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.43. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.77. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 9.98%.The firm had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANIP

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,772 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $220,374.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 78,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,332. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,772.16. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 85,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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