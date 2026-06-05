Globeflex Capital L P Decreases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,933 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P's holdings in Vertiv were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,858,352,000 after acquiring an additional 826,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company's stock worth $1,276,173,000 after acquiring an additional 189,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,723,000 after acquiring an additional 143,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,701,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 16.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,431,760 shares of the company's stock worth $517,715,000 after acquiring an additional 491,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $324.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $379.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.44.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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