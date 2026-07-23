Globeflex Capital L P Grows Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,250 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 118,079 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 1.2% of Globeflex Capital L P's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 543.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 166,859 shares of the company's stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 140,932 shares during the last quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,632,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $843,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 141,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 82,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,169,471 shares of the company's stock worth $38,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HST. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Read Our Latest Report on HST

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,348,476. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.2%

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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