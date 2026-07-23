Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.07 Million Stake in CareDx, Inc. $CDNA

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA - Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,252 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 39,457 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.23% of CareDx worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CareDx by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,737,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,579,000 after acquiring an additional 171,303 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in CareDx by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,435,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,593,000 after purchasing an additional 245,651 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,857,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,774,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,439,000 after purchasing an additional 45,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,475,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Trading Down 2.0%

CDNA opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.12 and a beta of 2.43. CareDx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.The firm had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $102.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CareDx from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised CareDx from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair raised CareDx to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CareDx

Insider Transactions at CareDx

In other CareDx news, CEO John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 39,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,166,676.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 661,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,355,681.16. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 12,103 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $279,700.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $847,813.46. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,708. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc NASDAQ: CDNA is a precision diagnostics company focused on the care of transplant patients. The firm develops and commercializes non‐invasive tests designed to detect organ transplant rejection and infection risk, helping physicians make informed management decisions throughout the post‐transplant journey.

The company's core product portfolio includes AlloMap®, a gene expression profiling test for heart transplant recipients, and AlloSure®, a donor‐derived cell‐free DNA assay used primarily in kidney transplant monitoring.

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