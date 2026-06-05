Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.10 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) by 682.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P's holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total transaction of $317,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,895. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total transaction of $5,214,668.40. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,096,307.84. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:CRS opened at $493.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $430.00 and a 200-day moving average of $375.62. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a one year low of $228.00 and a one year high of $495.58.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $655.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Carpenter Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $453.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $441.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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