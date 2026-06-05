Globeflex Capital L P Has $4.18 Million Stake in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,926 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 8,342 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P's holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,407,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,379 shares of the construction company's stock worth $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,929,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,911 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,514,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $139,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,877,847.40. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $139.81 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $168.36. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Toll Brothers's payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Toll Brothers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toll Brothers wasn't on the list.

While Toll Brothers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here