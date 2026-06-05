Globeflex Capital L P Has $506,000 Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the construction company's stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 287,846 shares of the construction company's stock worth $176,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the construction company's stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company's stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $836.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EME

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.0%

EME stock opened at $847.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.14 and a 1-year high of $951.96. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $836.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $739.35.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,191. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EMCOR Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EMCOR Group wasn't on the list.

While EMCOR Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here