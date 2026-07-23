Globeflex Capital L P Invests $958,000 in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. $MLAB

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.20% of Mesa Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,530,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 85,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $94.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.91. The company has a market capitalization of $544.11 million, a P/E ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 0.93. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.25). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $63.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mesa Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,827 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $253,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,757.50. This represents a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $225,182.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,377 shares in the company, valued at $570,741.50. This trade represents a 28.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,277 shares of company stock valued at $770,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: MLAB is a global provider of instrumentation products designed for critical process monitoring, testing and calibration. Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, the company serves a diverse set of end markets including healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, energy and industrial sectors. With a focus on precision measurement and validation, Mesa Laboratories helps customers ensure regulatory compliance, product safety and operational efficiency across complex manufacturing and sterilization processes.

The company's product portfolio encompasses biological and chemical indicators for sterilization process validation, digital data loggers and sensors for environmental monitoring, and optical gas analyzers with sample-conditioning solutions for oil, gas and petrochemical applications.

Further Reading

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