Globeflex Capital L P Makes New Investment in Gold.com Inc. $GOLD

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.13% of Gold.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,083,000. Simcoe Capital LLC bought a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth $3,134,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth $890,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,588,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gold.com from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Gold.com from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gold.com from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Roth Mkm set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gold.com in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gold.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold.com currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.33.

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Gold.com Price Performance

Shares of Gold.com stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.53. Gold.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gold.com Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Gold.com's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Gold.com announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 8th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Gold.com news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $1,663,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,639.16. This trade represents a 58.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 24,683 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,238,346.11. Following the sale, the director owned 502,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,210,726.02. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 730,338 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,096 and have sold 114,683 shares valued at $4,961,546. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gold.com

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

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