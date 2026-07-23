Globeflex Capital L P Purchases New Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IRWD

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 259,809 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.16% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,315 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,951 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $106.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.11 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.65% and a net margin of 28.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 127,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $578,062.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 313,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,417,833.60. This represents a 28.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 21,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $80,459.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 250,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $935,293.77. This trade represents a 7.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 9.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company's flagship product is linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS in the United States for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Through a strategic collaboration with Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Ironwood also commercializes linaclotide in select ex-U.S.

Further Reading

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