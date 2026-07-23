Globeflex Capital L P Sells 16,296 Shares of Encore Capital Group Inc $ECPG

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its position in Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG - Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,072 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 16,296 shares during the period. Encore Capital Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Globeflex Capital L P's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.45% of Encore Capital Group worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,453,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,234,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Encore Capital Group

In other news, insider John Yung sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,299,905.60. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $88.21 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $475.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.26 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Encore Capital Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ECPG shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Encore Capital Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ECPG

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company that focuses on the purchase and management of nonperforming consumer receivables. Through its subsidiaries, the company acquires charged-off debt portfolios from credit card issuers, banks, and other financial institutions, and seeks to recover outstanding balances through a combination of customer outreach, payment arrangements, and, where appropriate, legal collection efforts. Encore's business model emphasizes compliance with regulatory and industry standards to ensure ethical and transparent debt-recovery practices.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Encore operates across North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Encore Capital Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Encore Capital Group wasn't on the list.

While Encore Capital Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here