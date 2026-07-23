Globeflex Capital L P Takes Position in PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ION Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 4th quarter worth $32,285,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP grew its stake in PHINIA by 1,206.1% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 557,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,924,000 after acquiring an additional 514,442 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 222.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 466,053 shares of the company's stock worth $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 321,708 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter worth about $8,565,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 64.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 378,477 shares of the company's stock worth $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 148,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Samantha Pombier sold 2,227 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $183,415.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at $546,623.32. This trade represents a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Coetzee sold 1,250 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $100,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 27,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,177,195.49. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded PHINIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised PHINIA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PHINIA from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHIN

PHINIA Stock Performance

NYSE PHIN opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.83 and a 52-week high of $86.93.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. PHINIA had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.96%.The company had revenue of $878.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. PHINIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

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